YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Get YaSheng Group alerts:

YaSheng Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YaSheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YaSheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.