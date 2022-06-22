YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $964.00

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 964 ($11.81) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.00), with a volume of 18611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990 ($12.13).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.09) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,199.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61.
YouGov Company Profile (LON:YOU)
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
