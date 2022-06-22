Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,150.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($14.09) and last traded at GBX 1,152 ($14.11), with a volume of 4661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($14.58).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,600 ($19.60) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a market cap of £673.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,337.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,436.46.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)
Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.
Read More
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.