Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,150.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($14.09) and last traded at GBX 1,152 ($14.11), with a volume of 4661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($14.58).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,600 ($19.60) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a market cap of £673.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,337.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,436.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 10.26 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $8.55. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

