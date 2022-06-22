Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,436.46

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,436.46 ($17.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,160 ($14.21). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($14.58), with a volume of 28,583 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,600 ($19.60) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,337.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,436.46. The firm has a market cap of £409.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 10.26 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $8.55. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

