Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CTIB opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
