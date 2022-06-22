Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.