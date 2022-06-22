Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.68. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 9,506 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Yunhong CTI ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.65% of Yunhong CTI worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

