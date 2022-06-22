Zacks Small Cap Comments on AMERCO’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AMERCO in a research report issued on Monday, June 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $17.80 for the quarter.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $464.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.85. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $447.92 and a 12 month high of $769.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

