Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,217,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.76%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.