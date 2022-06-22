ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Shares Down 3.8%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZIP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.
Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit, digital retail finance, and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Zip Business.
