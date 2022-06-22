ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading Down 0.9%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 44,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 181,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ZK International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

