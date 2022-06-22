Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ZVO stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.10.
Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.76 million for the quarter.
Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.
