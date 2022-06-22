ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Shares Down 3.7%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 93,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 13,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

About ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY)

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

