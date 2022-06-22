Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million. Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,611.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,206 shares of company stock worth $680,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zuora by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 15.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 71.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $308,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

