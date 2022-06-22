Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZRSEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 420 to CHF 180 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 178 to CHF 173 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Baader Bank raised shares of Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.29. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.40 and a fifty-two week high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

