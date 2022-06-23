10,699 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,699 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.88 and a 200 day moving average of $209.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

