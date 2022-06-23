12,100 Shares in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astra Space by 3,214.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 398,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 386,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $10,105,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Astra Space in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $1,545,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

ASTR opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Astra Space, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

