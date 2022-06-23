12,624 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Performance Food Group by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Performance Food Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,086,000 after buying an additional 425,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

