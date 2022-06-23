1,326 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,529,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,170,000 after purchasing an additional 49,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

