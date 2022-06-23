13,573 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 1.36% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank OZK purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of EMXF stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43.

