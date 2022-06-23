1,369 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,372,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 152,006 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.89. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

