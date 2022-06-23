1,495 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $128.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

