1,555 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

