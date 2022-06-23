1,590 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,223,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $126.10 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

