159,399 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $522.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Ethan Allen Interiors (Get Rating)
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
