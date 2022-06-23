1,648 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,240.68 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,308.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2,604.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

