1,667 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,769,000 after buying an additional 803,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

