1,816 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

CCI opened at $168.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.89. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

