1,947 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PFE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.
In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.
Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
