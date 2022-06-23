2,470 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE:CF opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.