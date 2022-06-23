25,280 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

