3,121 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $163.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $409 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.