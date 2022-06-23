3,351 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.
NYSE:PSX opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.
About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
