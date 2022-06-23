360 Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,945,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $193.82 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.24.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.