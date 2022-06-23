3,683 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.43 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73.

