375 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,133,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $608.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $662.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.16 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.58.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

