4,148 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

