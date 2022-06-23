5,700 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.79. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.77%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

