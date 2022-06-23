6,004 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 60,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,102,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

