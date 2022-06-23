698 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,886,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRTX stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.81.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

