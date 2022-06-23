7,172 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,474. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

