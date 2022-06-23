784 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $237.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

