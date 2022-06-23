790 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,112 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.45. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

