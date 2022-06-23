9,715 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 654,048 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 531,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,052,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,796,000 after purchasing an additional 354,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 67.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 255,206 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

