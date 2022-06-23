A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 278 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $431,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,300.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,598.40.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

