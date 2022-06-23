A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after buying an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.