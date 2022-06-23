AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

