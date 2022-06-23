Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $236.30 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.69 and a 200-day moving average of $296.12.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

