Accolade (ACCD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACCD stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $444.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.95. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Accolade by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,898 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Accolade by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Accolade by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

