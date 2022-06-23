Acuity Brands (AYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $155.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $151.20 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

