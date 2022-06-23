Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 585.90% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. Analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

